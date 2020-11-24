DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Authorities this morning withheld the name of a motorist who apparently died of a sudden medical problem at 11:44 a.m. Saturday while driving on Route 217 near Lois Lane.
State police reported that the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, and the driver was pronounced dead after being taken to Latrobe Hospital.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police reported that a Volkswagen Passat driven by Christopher Troutman, of Punxsutawney, ran off Route 119 and hit a Jeep Liberty parked along the road at 7:29 a.m. Sunday.
No one was said to be injured.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police said a Ford F-150 XLT truck driven by Terry Hovanis, of Nanty Glo, hit a deer at 8:45 p.m. Friday on Route 119 near Technology Drive.
No injuries were reported.