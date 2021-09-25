PINE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY
State police from Troop A, Indiana, reported on Sept. 18 at 4:51 p.m., a 2015 Chrysler in the parking lot of the Strongstown General Store was backing up when it struck a diesel pump, causing minor damage to the pump. Police did not identify any of the participants.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said on Monday at 9:22 p.m. a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Tanoma Road.
Police said a 2019 Jeep Cherokee traveling north left the road and traveled across an embankment, hit a tree and rolled over onto its roof.
Police said the driver, Andrew S. Dunkle, 45, of Indiana, was not present when police arrived at the scene.
Police said the vehicle’s airbags had deployed and neither the driver or the passenger, Rachel Bratton, 40, of Marion Center, appeared to be injured.
The vehicle had disabling damage and was towed from the scene, according to police.