A Volvo S40 driven by Kierstyn Ramberger, of Millersburg, Dauphin County, hit an embankment and a mailbox along Route 156 and came to a halt in a snow bank at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, state police reported.
No one was said to be injured.
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said Joseph Fallara and Roger Knepp, both of Punxsutawney, suffered minor injuries at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in a traffic crash on Route 322.
Troopers said a GMC Terrain driven by Fallara, 90, hit the rear of a Ford Fleet delivery truck driven by Knepp, 51.
Both drivers were sent by Jefferson County EMS paramedics to Brookville Hospital for treatment.
BRADY TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Lura Nichols, of Punxsutawney, was injured at 9:34 a.m. Saturday when the Chrysler Town & Country she was driving ran off Shamokin Trail, overturned and came to rest on the left side in a field near Barabas Road, state police reported.
Nichols, 71, was treated at the scene by Brady Township fire department paramedics, according to the reported.
KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, RMSTRONG COUNTY
A Jeep Liberty Sport driven by Shasta Thacker, of Indiana, and a Ram cargo van driven by Mark Lichanec, of Ford City, Armstrong County, collided on a snow-covered stretch of Route 422 near Green Tree Road at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 16, state police reported today.
Troopers at Kittanning said there were no injuries.
McCALMONT TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said a Dodge Caravan driven by Julie Fotta and a Dodge Stratus driven by Brandin Wheeler, both of Punxsutawney, collided head-on at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday on Spruce Street near Ruby Drive.
Investigators said Fotta, 25, was texting while she was driving. No injuries were reported.
Margaret Swanson, of Kersey, Elk County, and Thomas Shiock, of Punxsutawney, escaped injury at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday when their vehicles crashed on Route 310 near Buck Run Road, according to state police.
Troopers said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Swanson knocked a snow plow from a Ford F350 truck driven by Shiock when Swanson tried to pass the truck.