GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police withheld the names of the drivers whose Chevrolet Avalanche and Chevrolet Express met at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday at the crest of a hill on a narrow section of Starford Road near City Street.
Troopers at Indiana said no one was injured. The side-view mirrors sustained the brunt of the damage.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
A Kia Telluride driven by Shane Steiner, of Jeannette, Westmoreland County, and a Mack snowplow truck driven by Mark Roney, of Bolivar, were involved in an accident at 9:33 a.m. Sunday on Route 22 near Penn View Road, state police reported.
No one was said to have been injured.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Kathleen Crossey, of Pittsburgh, was examined by paramedics at the scene of an accident at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday on Route 22, according to a report released today by state police at Indiana.
Troopers reported that Jeep Compass driven by Crossey, 23, hit a guardrail along the highway near McClain Hill Road.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
A Dodge Dakota driven by Luke Patterson, of Clymer, hit a house along Route 240 at 5:41 a.m. Thursday and caused “significant damage” to the structure, state police reported.
Police didn’t release the name of the property owner. No one was said to have been injured.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Two motorists were injured in a crash on Route 119 at Kramer Road at 5:13 p.m. Thursday, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Troopers said Dodge Avenger driven by Monica Greene, of Punxsutawney, hit the rear of a Subaru Legacy driven by Makayla London, of Luthersburg, Jefferson County.
Paramedics from Sykesville and DuSan ambulance services transported Greene, 31, and London, 18, to Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment of injuries, police said.
GRAMPIAN, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
State police reported that Brenna Davidson, 26, of Mahaffey, was injured in a collision at 10:57 a.m. Saturday on Route 879 near Grove Street.
A GMC Sierra driven by James Snyder, of Curwensville, and a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Seth Davidson, of Mahaffey, collided head on as Snyder attempted a left turn, according to investigators.
Brenna Davidson was treated at the scene by Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service paramedics.