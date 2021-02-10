BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police said a Volkswagen Passat driven by Jacob Hankinson, of Akron, Ohio, hit a mail box, a trash can and a tree along Old Indiana Road at 1:17 a.m. Jan. 17. No one was reported to be injured.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
A Chevrolet Spark hit a deer at 3:40 a.m. Saturday on Route 56 north of Longs Road, state police reported today. Troopers didn’t identify the driver but reported that no one was injured and the car was driven away.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Kathy Pilston, of Marion Center, escaped injury at 11:07 p.m. Feb. 1 when the Volkswagen Super Beetle she was driving hit an embankment and a traffic sign along Route 119 south of Chambersville Road, state police reported today.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
State police withheld the name of a driver whose Lincoln Continental MKZ hit a tree along Zack Street at 3:17 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. The car required towing, police said.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Buick LeSabre driven by Tony Keith, of Saltsburg, hit a utility pole along Tunnelton Road near Weimer Nursery Road at 1:53 p.m. Jan. 31, state police reported.
Keith, 56, was sent by medical helicopter to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of injuries of “unknown severity,” according to troopers at Kiski Valley. Volunteers from the Saltsburg and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township fire departments assisted police at the scene.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
A Toyota Rav4 driven by Kelsey Muir, of Heilwood, ran off a curve along Route 286 and hit a utility pole and a stop sign at 10:29 p.m. Jan. 22, state police reported today. Muir, 26, suffered a “possible injury” but was not hospitalized, according to the report.
o o o
Police withheld the name of a driver whose Nissan Rogue hit a deer on South Sixth Street (Route 954) at 11:31 a.m. Jan. 19. No injuries were reported.
o o o
A Ford F-350 truck ran into a ditch along Shelley Drive at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, state police reported today. Troopers withheld the driver’s name.