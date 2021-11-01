EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police reported an accident at 7:14 p.m. on Route 22 near Gas Center Road when Ryan Czarnota, 35, of Perrysburg, N.Y., attempted to miss a deer crossing the road. Czarnota struck the deer head on, police said. Tristan Dehoyos, 20, of Williamsburg, also struck the deer after it was dead in the roadway.
Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the scene.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were uninjured, police said.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Heather Kishlock, 41, of Homer City, failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign at the intersection of Lurcerne Road Extension and Old Route 119 at 3:25 p.m. Friday, state police reported.
This resulted in a crash with Denise Seachrist, 56, of Homer City, according to police.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
Both operators were wearing seat belts and both reported injuries, police said. They were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment. State police were assisted by Citizens’ Ambulance, Homer City fire department and Rt. 119 Auto.