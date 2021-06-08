GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police reported one person was hurt in a three-vehicle wreck at 9:48 p.m. June 1 on Route 240 near Route 580.
Troopers at Indiana said a Toyota Corolla driven by Deseray Fisher, of Smicksburg, hit a Ford Focus driven by Joseph Bolette and pushed it into a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Brian Plows, of Cherry Tree.
A 17-year-old girl from Clymer, a passenger in the Toyota, suffered an injury to her arm and later visited Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to police.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Behroze Karanjia, 72, of Indiana, declined to be taken to a hospital following a crash at 7:21 p.m. May 25 in the parking lot of Indiana Mall, state police said.
Troopers reported a Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Karanjia hit a pole in the lot near Harbor Freight while Karanjia was blinded by the setting sun.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Coy Maloy, of Slickville, ran off Ridge Road and rolled onto its roof at 1:45 a.m. March 27, according to a report issued Friday from the state police station at Kiski Valley.
No one was injured.
Online court records show troopers wrote up Maloy, 30, for seven traffic violations and issued the tickets Wednesday.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Ford Focus driven by Kacey Henderson, of Blairsville; a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old boy from Derry; and a Dodge Ram truck driven by Allen Bundy, of Punxsutawney, were involved in a chain reaction wreck at 3:22 p.m. May 18 on Route 217 near Chestnut Ridge Road.
No one was said to have been injured.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said Nancy Hetrick, 78, of Rochester Mills, escaped injury when a deer ran off the west side embankment of Richmond Road and into the path of her car at 6:12 a.m. Friday.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police at Greensburg said a sport utility vehicle driven by Jessica Woodside, of Derry, was struck by a car driven by Robert Angelo, of Ligonier, as he turned on Colony Lane at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers said no injuries were reported.