WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police said Robert Kennedy Sr., of Shelocta, was flown by medical helicopter to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville following an accident at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Route 286 near Cherryhill Road.
Troopers said a Ford Escape driven by Kennedy ran off the road and hit some rocks. Investigators said Kennedy, 61, suffered a minor injury in the crash but also experienced an unrelated medical problem.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Mazda Miata driven by Noah Grace, of Blairsville, hit an embankment and ran into a ditch along Route 982 near 14th Street at 1:12 p.m. Sunday, state police reported. Troopers from the Kiski Valley station said no one was injured.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said no one was injured in a three-vehicle chain-reaction accident at 5:03 p.m. Friday on Route 536 at Frostburg Road.
The drivers were identified as Anna Hill, 54, of Punxsutawney, and two 17-year-old Punxsutawney boys, whose names were withheld.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Douglas Turner, of Burnside, was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona Hospital following an accident at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday on Route 286 near Brink Lane, state police reported.
Troopers said a Subaru Legacy driven by Turner, 39, failed to make a curve on the highway and hit a tree.
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
A Dodge Stratus driven by Peggy Dishong, of Hastings, and a Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old girl from Emigh were involved in a wreck at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Ridge Road at Grace Street, according to a report.
State police said Dishong, 52, was sent to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Susie Benitez-Daou, of Mahaffey, hit a telephone pole along Route 36 at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 5, state police reported. Troopers from Punxsutawney said Benitez-Daou suffered serious injuries and was treated by Jefferson County EMS paramedics.