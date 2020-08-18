WHITE TOWNSHIP
Guy Moslak, of Marion Center, was injured at 5:36 p.m. July 28 in an accident just west of Indiana, state police reported.
Investigators said Moslak fell out of a Chevrolet Silverado while he negotiated a left turn from Ben Franklin Road South onto Philadelphia Street. The truck then hit a fence.
Moslak, 33, was sent to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Colleen Dougherty, of Latrobe, and a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Herbert Nicholson, of Latrobe, collided at 4:49 p.m. Thursday on Route 982 at Wood Street, troopers at Kiski Valley reported. No one was said to be injured.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said John Simpson, of Punxsutawney, was injured at 4:05 p.m. Friday when the Ford Explorer he was driving on Elderberry Hill Road traveled through the intersection of Route 36 and hit a parked motorcycle and two houses. Simpson, 71, was treated at the scene by Jefferson County EMS paramedics, according to a report.