CLYMER
Clymer Borough Police said no one was injured when a pickup truck drove into the porch and corner of a house at 360 Walcott St. Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
Police said Fred Julock, 70, of Clymer, was westbound on Walcott Street when his truck went off the road and down an embankment into the house occupied by Patricia Russell.
The house incurred damage to the porch and corner of the structure and at this time the severity of that damage is unknown, according to a news release issued by Clymer Acting Police Chief Louis Sacco.
Police said Julock was able to drive the truck away with minor damage.
Sacco said police were assisted by the Clymer Volunteer Fire Department.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a Dodge Caravan driven by Chad K. Akins, 34, of Apollo, was eastbound on Route 422 Saturday at 10:22 p.m. when a deer ran onto the road and into his path.
Troopers said the vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Akins said he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident and was uninjured.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a Toyota Corolla driven by Christopher M. Holub, 44, of Nanty Glo, was westbound on Route 22 at 6:22 a.m. Saturday when a deer ran into his path.
Troopers said Holub attempted to swerve to miss the deer, without success.
State police said Holub was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured.