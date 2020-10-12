BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
State police said a Ford Mustang driven by William Stein, of Latrobe, and a Ford F-150XLT truck driven by William Mardis, of Vintondale, collided on Route 403 at Rexis Road at 9:46 a.m. Saturday.
After the initial impact, the truck sheared a utility pole carrying Verizon and REA Energy lines, according to the report. Tow trucks and utility crews were required at the scene, but no emergency services other than state troopers. Police said no one was injured.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
A 16-year-old boy from Coral escaped injury at 2:29 p.m. Friday when the Ford Explorer he was driving hit an embankment and tipped over on Old Route 119, according to state police.
Troopers withheld the motorist’s name.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Scott Lute, of Clymer, swerved a pickup truck off Route 210 near Rudolph Road to avoid a crash with an oncoming car that was passing a horse-drawn buggy, state police reported.
Lute’s Dodge Ram 1500 hit several fence posts and came to rest in a field about 25 yards from the road, while the other motorist drove away in a white sedan, according to the report.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
A Ford F-150XLT truck driven by Easton Bacha, of DuBois, hit a utility pole and plowed into a ditch at 6:04 a.m. Thursday along Route 219 near Nichol Drive, state police reported.
No one was said to have been injured.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
A Ford Focus driven by Carl McCullough, of Ernest, hit a tree along Chambersville Road at 7:26 a.m. Friday when the engine stopped and power steering failed, state police reported.
The airbags deployed and McCullough escaped harm, according to the report.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
A Subaru Impreza driven by Alexandra Cornell, of Indiana, traveled off West Pike and hit a concrete pillar near Lions Health Camp Road at 5 p.m. Wednesday, when Cornell fell asleep behind the wheel, state police reported.
Paramedics took Cornell, 31, to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, police said.