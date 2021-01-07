KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
A Ford Focus driven by Scott George, of Shelocta, ran off Route 422 near Dunbar Airport Lane and hit several large rocks and boulders at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, state police reported.
No one was said to have been injured.
PENN TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Nathan Daisley, of Northern Cambria, was seriously injured at 4:31 p.m. Dec. 30 in a collision on Route 219, according to a report released today by state police at Clearfield.
Troopers said a Subaru Outback driven by Shiela Spencer, of Grampian, crossed the highway from West Hepburnia Road and hit a Ford Fusion driven by Daisley. Police said Daisley was sent to UPMC Altoona for treatment of a head injury.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Dodge Ram driven by Karl Dunlap, of Blairsville, hit a utility pole along Route 982 on Monday at 2:58 p.m., when Dunlap fell asleep while driving, state police reported.
Troopers at Kiski Valley reported that Dunlap, 79, escaped harm.