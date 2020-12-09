DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
An eastbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gregory Madden, of Blairsville, struck a concrete median barrier along Route 22, then veered across the highway, ran up an embankment and overturned at 6:13 p.m. Saturday, state police reported.
Madden and a passenger escaped injury but the truck required towing, police said.
Troopers reported that a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joseph Carbisiero, of Ligonier, and a Nissan Sentra driven by Benjamin Johnston, of New Castle, Lawrence County, collided at 8:01 a.m. Dec. 2 at Route 22 and Route 981.
No injuries were reported.