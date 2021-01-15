Canoe Township
Navada Shaffer, of Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, was sent to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of a minor injury following a traffic crash at 11:23 a.m. Thursday, according to state police.
Troopers at Punxsutawney reported that a Cadillac DTS driven by Shaffer, 22, hit an embankment and overturned on Barnett Hill Road about one-half mile north of Juneau Road.
Green Township
A Ford Escape driven by a Clymer man, 38, hit a utility pole along Route 580 at Alder Road at 10:57 p.m. Jan. 3, state police reported today.
Troopers withheld the driver’s name and reported that he was suspected of driving under the influence. No one was reported to be injured.
White Township
State police reported that Eugina Chun, of San Francisco, was uninjured at 11:10 a.m. Thursday when the Mini Cooper she was driving hit a utility pole along Rustic Lodge Road Extension near Simpson Road.