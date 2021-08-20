HARRISON TOWNSHIP
State police out of Kittanning reported a crash that occurred Wednesday at 2:06 p.m. near Exit 14 on Route 28.
Police said Justin T. Penn, 27, of Leechburg, was traveling south when he lost control of his Volkswagon Jetta on wet roads and spun clockwise into the guide rails.
Penn was wearing a seat belt and was suspected of having a minor injury, but refused medical treatment, police said.
BOGGS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTYState police based in Kittanning reported Brady J. Miller, 18, of Dayton, was driving north along Route 28 near Heffelfinger Road when he drove his Ford Contour off the eastern side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned multiple times.
The accident occurred Aug. 11 at 9:46 p.m., police said.
Miller was wearing a seat belt and was transported to ACMH hospital with a suspected minor injury, according to police.
Mike’s Towing, PennDOT and Templeton Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene.