WHITE TOWNSHIP
Austin Simons, 20, of West Sunbury, Butler County, escaped harm when a Buick LeSabre he was driving wrecked at 5:38 p.m. Thursday along Route 119. The northbound car ran off the side of the highway and down an embankment, went through a fence, crossed 200 feet over a miniature golf course and came to a halt in a parking lot, troopers reported.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police said a Buick LaCrosse driven by Tammy Westover, of Alverda, hit a Ford Focus driven by Kenneth Laney, of Penn Run, as the cars were westbound on Route 553 near Manor Road at 12:25 p.m. Thursday. No one was said to have been injured.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
A Toyota Rav4 crashed into a Toyota Sienna at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday on Route 119 as the Rav4 driver tried to turn onto the Route 22 East entrance ramp near Pine Ridge Road, state police reported. Troopers said the drivers were unhurt and drove their vehicles away. Their names were withheld.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
A Chevrolet Suburban driven by Timothy Gougeon, of Heilwood, hit a deer at 6:52 p.m. Thursday on Route 119 north of Getty Road, according to state police. Gougeon and a passenger were unhurt; the vehicle required towing, police said.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
State police said a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Olivia Lockett, of Grampian, ran over an embankment along Church Road near Gaston Road and hit a tree at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers said Lockett, 24, was treated at Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a suspected minor injury.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
A Honda Civic driven by Charles Emmert, of New Florence, hit a Ram 1500 truck owned by a fellow employee in the parking lot at the New Florence power plant at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, state police reported.
Troopers cited Emmert, 25, with reckless driving and six other traffic and vehicle code violations and reported that no one was hurt.
Emmert told state police that his uninsured car, bearing a license plate taken from another vehicle, had no brakes and that he depended on the emergency brake to stop and control the vehicle.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police said a southbound Mercedes-Benz C280 driven by Diane Snyder, of Derry, and a northbound Jeep Cherokee with Jennifer Titel, of Derry, at the wheel collided on icy Route 217 at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday.
Titel, 48, was sent by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of a minor injury, troopers at Kiski Valley reported.