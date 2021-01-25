WHITE TOWNSHIP
Troopers at Indiana reported that a Ford Escape driven by Sarah Wroblewski, 24, of Norton, Ohio, and a Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old Indiana boy, whose name was withheld, were involved in a crash at 7:58 p.m. Friday on Fulton Run Road at College Lodge Road.
Troopers reported that no one was injured but gave no other details of the accident.
o o o
State police reported that Kelsey Muir, 26, of Heilwood, was injured at 10:29 p.m. Friday when the Toyota Rav4 she was driving hit a utility pole along Route 286 at Helman Road.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Brandy Steiner, 44, of Commodore, escaped harm at 5:42 p.m. Friday when the Saturn Ion she was driving slid on snow and hit a tree along Route 240, state police reported.