North Mahoning Township
Michelle Rivera Vicioso, of Indiana, was injured at 1:08 p.m. Feb. 24 when the Pontiac G6 she was driving hit a utility pole along Juneau Road, state police reported.
In a report released today, troopers at Punxsutawney said Vicioso 45, suffered injuries to her head and shoulders, and was transported by Jefferson County EMS paramedics to Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
The Rossiter fire department assisted police at the scene of the accident.
Center Township
State police reported that a Chrysler Town & Country minivan and a Ford Focus collided at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday on Old Route 119 at Lucerne Road.
Troopers withheld the names of the drivers, reported no injuries in the accident and said both vehicles were driven away.
Mahaffey, Clearfield County
A Ford Escape driven by Eliz Nestlerode-Frailey, of Irvona, Clearfield County, and a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Calogero Gambino, of Punxsutawney, crashed on Route 36 at Market Street at 7:23 a.m. Feb. 24, state police at Punxsutawney reported today.
Nestlerode-Frailey, 48, was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois hospital.