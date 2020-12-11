COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said Kylie Fetkovich, 18, of Monaca, Beaver County, escaped injury when her Jeep Grand Cherokee went out of control along Route 85 and struck gas line equipment owned by Diversified Production LLC.
The crash happened east of South Miller Road on Dec. 1 at 7:22 p.m.
The car sustained disabling damage and had to be towed away.
The Rural Valley Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said a motorist suffered a minor injury during a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at 5:06 p.m. on Route 422.
Troopers said a 17-year-old Shelocta male, who was not identified, apparently was driving too close when his Subaru Outback struck a Jeep Patriot as its driver, Paityn H. Stewart, 22, of Sarver, Butler County, waited for a truck to turn into a fuel depot.
Troopers said Stewart’s vehicle incurred disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Stewart was examined at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance Service. State police said the 17-year-old and his 12-year-old passenger, a boy from Shelocta, were not injured.
Elderton District Volunteer Fire Department also was called to assist.