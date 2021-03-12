Cambria Township, Cambria County
A Ford car and an International Harvester vehicle were involved in an accident at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday on Route 22 near at unspecified exit ramp.
Troopers said the drivers were a 38-year-old Northern Cambria man and a 55-year-old man from Carrolltown.
One of the motorists was suspected of driving under the influence and was found carrying drugs, according to the report, but has not yet been charged.
Young Township. Jefferson County
State police said a Kia Forte driven by Hannah Korenoski, of Johnstown, and a Toyota Tundra driven by Iszak Kerner, of DuBois, collided on Route 119 at Alliance Drive near Punxsutawney at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers said the drivers and two passengers escaped harm but that both vehicles had to be towed.
Barr Township, Cambria County
State police reported that a Kia Sportage and a Chrysler collided on Cabbage Road near Nicktown at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday. Ebensburg-based troopers withheld the drivers’ names and said no one was injured.