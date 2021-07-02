NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
A Subaru Forester driven by Scott Phillips, of Punxsutawney, hit a deer at 3:56 a.m. Sunday on Route 119 near Beaver Drive, state police reported Tuesday.
Perry Township fire department and Jefferson County EMS responded to the scene; troopers said no one was injured.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
State police said a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle driven by Sean Owen, of Osceola Mills, hit a deer at 7:31 a.m. Monday on Five Points Road near Glenn Road.
Troopers said Owen wore a helmet with a full-face shield and escaped injury in the crash.