INDIANA
A three-vehicle wreck snarled commuter traffic about 8:11 a.m. Tuesday at Fourth and Philadelphia streets, where an eastbound sport utility vehicle driven by Stephanie Coughanour crossed into the intersection and triggered a collision with two trucks, Indiana Borough police reported.
Police said the SUV hit a northbound Ford pickup truck driven by Roy Sharp from South Fourth Street across the intersection. The pickup then struck a southbound GMC truck from Shoenfelt Plumbing & Heating, while the driver James Carloni, waited to turn east onto Philadelphia Street.
Investigators said no one was injured. The SUV and the GMC truck required towing.
o o o
A motorist was hurt about noon Tuesday when a pickup truck driven by Travis Gershman, of Indiana, and a sedan driven by Lily Rogerson, of Indiana, collided at South Sixth Street and Carter Avenue, according to Indiana Borough police. Police said both vehicles were towed and reported in a news release that an unspecified driver suffered a minor injury.
o o o
Borough police reported Monday that a vehicle driven by Vincent Adamson, of Indiana, hit a parked vehicle at 2:11 a.m. April 10 on North Second Street between Water and Oak streets.
No one was reported to have been injured.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Passing motorists alerted the driver of a tractor-trailer rig of a fire burning in an axle of the trailer while the truck traveled westbound on Route 22 interchange at 6:12 a.m. Thursday, state police reported.
The driver, Timothy Grove, of Millersport, Ohio, maneuvered the rig off the highway near the Route 403 interchange, according to police.
Troopers at Indiana said a two truck hauled the trailer away, and Grove drove the tractor from the scene.
No one was said to have been injured.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Two people were injured at 11:45 a.m. Sunday when the brakes of a Chevrolet Suburban failed as it traveled south on Buffalo Lodge Road, according to state police. Punxsutawney-based troopers said the vehicle crossed over Smyerstown Road, ran into a field, went headlong into a ditch and flipped over onto its roof.
The driver, Kristen Shaffer, 23, and the passenger, a 3-year-old girl, both of Reynoldsville, were sent by Jefferson County EMS to an unspecified hospital with injuries of unknown severity, according to the report.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
A Chevrolet Sonic driven by Philip Stolitza, of Indiana, hit the rear of a Lincoln Continental MKX Driven by Noel McElroy, of Kittanning, at Routes 422 and 210 near Elderton at 2:53 p.m. Saturday, state police at Kittanning reported.
No one was reported to be injured.
o o o
State police said a Dodge Dart driven by Justin Miller, of Kittanning, hit a mailbox and a tree and then overturned along Colonial Road at 6:10 a.m. Sunday.
No injuries were reported.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
A Nissan Rogue driven by Amy Carrender, of Indiana, ran off Route 156 and hit an embankment at 3:45 a.m. May 17 when she swerved to avoid a deer on the road, state police at Kittanning reported Tuesday.
Carrender, 42, and a passenger, Aidan Carrender, 46, were treated at the scene by Oklahoma Fire Department paramedics for minor injuries, according to the report.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Michael McCombie, 37, of Nicktown, escaped injury at 9:30 p.m. May 28 when the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving ran into a field, struck a road sign and hit a utility pole along Route 271 (Duman Road), troopers at Ebensburg reported.