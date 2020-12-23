WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said a sport utility vehicle driven by Kimberly Benigni, 63, of Dayton, struck a guide rail head-on along Route 839 at Emery Chapel Road on Dec. 16 at 12:51 p.m.
Troopers said Benigni failed to negotiate a bend on a snow-covered road. She was not injured but was cited by state police for driving at an unsafe speed.
The SUV was towed by Cornman Towing, and PennDOT was notified about the damaged guide rail.
State police at Kittanning said a sport utility vehicle slid through the intersection of Martin and Angus roads on Dec. 17 at 2:44 p.m. and struck a fence.
The name of the driver was not released by state police. Cornman Towing assisted at the scene.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney said Bernard Shick, 71, of Brockway, was not injured when his pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied pickup truck in the Punxsutawney Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Dec. 16 at 10:03 a.m.
Troopers said Shick was turning into a parking stall when the accident occurred.