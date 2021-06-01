SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Tyshawn Nelson, of Creekside, and a Ram 3500 truck driven by Harvey Fyock, of Punxsutawney, collided in the intersection of Route 210 and Rossmoyne Road at 8:14 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
Troopers said Nelson, 34, had “a suspected minor injury” and that Fyock, 44, had a “possible injury” but that neither required immediate medical care.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Derek Malkin, of Johnstown, suffered a suspected minor injury, according to state police, at 12:19 p.m. Thursday, when the Dodge Ram 1500 truck he was driving ran into a ditch along Route 403, state police reported.
Troopers suspected that Malkin, 21, lost control of the truck when he suffered a seizure and fell unconscious, according to the report.
He was checked by paramedics at the scene but was not transported.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Two motorists were injured at 3:13 p.m. Friday in a collision on Route 982 at Wood Street, state police reported.
The drivers were Joseph Batsa, of Blairsville, driver of a Chevrolet Equinox, and Aaron Robl, of Latrobe, who was driving a Toyota Tacoma.
Mutual Aid Ambulance paramedics treated both drivers and transported Batsa to Forbes Regional Hospital in Murrysville, according to a report.
State troopers at Kiski Valley said a Toyota Sienna driven by Cory Nolan, of Derry, ran off Pittsburgh Street near Banocy Road and wrecked at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, when Nolan, 33, told police that he swerved to avoid a deer on the road.
No one was reported to be injured.
A Volkswagen Passat driven by Anautika Clark, of New Castle, ran off Route 22 and hit a utility pole at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, according to state police.
Troopers said Clark, 21, and a passenger in the car, Jada Bell, 20, of New Castle, were sent to Latrobe Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.