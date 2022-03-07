SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
At 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, state police reported to Route 210 near Rossmoyne Road after a Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Charles Desanto, 57, of Brookville, overturned and traveled off the road.
Police said Desanto lost control of the vehicle as he failed to negotiate a left curve with icy road conditions. Desanto was wearing his seat belt and no injuries were reported, according to police.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
State police reported to Route 286 west of Ream Road at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when a motorcycle driven by Zachariah Green, 21, of Ebensburg, failed to negotiate a curve while traveling east, according to a news release. Green then struck a guide rail on the right side of the roadway.
Police said the motorcycle came to rest underneath the guide rail. Green was wearing a helmet but was suspected to have suffered serious injuries, according to police. He was transported to Forbes Hospital by helicopter.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police reported to hit-and-run crash between two vehicles on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Route 119 south of Behm Road.
According to police, the crash occurred as a Ram 1500 driven by Michael Troast, 40, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north and negotiating a right curve.
Police said an oncoming motorist crossed the double yellow line and sideswiped Troast.
The vehicle, believed to be a maroon/burgundy or similar color Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra, continued traveling south without stopping to provide information.
Troast’s vehicle sustained damage to the driver side mirror and front window.
No injuries were reported among Troast or his passengers: Cassandra Traost, 40; an 8-year-old female; a 6-year-old female; and a 3-year-old female, all of Punxsutawney. All were wearing seat belts or were secured in booster seats.