BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Chandler Gustkey, of Johnstown, escaped harm at 11:20 p.m. Sunday when the Chevrolet Malibu he was driving hit a deer on Route 56 near Oneida Mine Road, state police reported.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Two people were hurt in a four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident at 4:27 p.m. Monday on West Fourth Street, state police reported.
Dejanette-Ivy Crosby, of Derry, and an infant riding with her in a Hyundai Santa Fe, were taken to Latrobe Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
According to the report, a northbound Mitsubishi Fuso driven by Christian Mikita, of Ligonier, hit the back to the Santa Fe and pushed it into a Suzuki Grant Vitara driven by Francis Schmadel, of Blairsville. The Santa Fe then sideswiped a southbound Lexus ES 350 driven by Faiyaz Uddin, of Greensburg.
o o o
State troopers said a Ford Ranger driven by Richard Rich, of Latrobe, and a Volkswagen Jetta driven by James Keys, of Derry, collided at 9:14 April 16 on Industrial Boulevard.
No one was said to have been injured.