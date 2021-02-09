EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
A man and woman from Ernest and three young children escaped injury at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 2 when a Chevrolet Uplander wrecked on a highway ramp along Route 422, state police said.
Troopers identified the driver as Zachary Zeller, 23, and passengers as Cassie Frederick, 28, and children aged 7, 5 and 1.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Corey Clark, of Punxsutawney, escaped injury at 12:17 p.m. Feb. 1 when the Nissan Altima he was driving hit a guardrail along Route 119 near Sykesville Troutville Road, state police reported today.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police reported that Jeep Cherokee driven by Andrew Pevarnik, of Blairsville, and a Ford F-150 XLT truck driven by Lawrence Johnson, of Bovard, Westmoreland County, collided at 12:12 p.m. Monday on Route 981 at Monastery Drive. The Jeep hit the rear of the truck, according to troopers at Greensburg. No one was reported to be injured.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
A Freightliner Cascadia truck driven by Musa Kanneh, of Stoney Creek, Ontario, wrecked when it failed to clear a train trestle over Newtonburg Road near Route 219, state police reported.
Troopers said Kanneh drove the truck through to Route 219 after the trailer hit the bridge. No injuries were reported.