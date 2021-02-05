NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
An International harvester Scout truck ran off Route 119 near Leasure Run Road and got stuck in a snow drift at 6:36 a.m. Thursday, state police reported.
Troopers withheld the name of the driver and said no one was injured. The rig sustained damage from being jackknifed while the motorist tried to free it from the snow.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Nova Clark, of Punxsutawney, was treated at Punxsutawney Hospital for a minor injury following a collision on Mohney Road near No. 8 Road, state police said.
Troopers reported that a northbound Honda Pilot driven by Clark, 23, crossed into the path of a southbound Kia Sorento driven by Julie Hall, of Punxsutawney at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday.