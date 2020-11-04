WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana, said a deer struck a Subaru Legacy operated by Garrett Johnston, 19, of Blairsville, as he was northbound on Route 119 on Oct. 24 at 9:32 p.m.
Troopers said the animal struck the driver side window and hit Johnston in the face, but Johnston was able to stop his car on the right side of the roadway.
State police said Johnstown was treated at the scene for swelling and cuts to the left side of his head.
A vehicle driven by Noah Johnson, 21, of Indiana, went out of control and crashed at 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the 1100 block of Martin Road.
State police at Indiana, said Johnson was driving southeast on Martin Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed into an oncoming lane of traffic.
Troopers said Johnson's vehicle left the road and hit a trash can, a traffic sign and finally a large bed of boulders outside a residence at 1168 Martin Road.
It was not known if Johnson was injured.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said Keith Jones, 40, of Ernest, was treated for possible injuries after a rear-end crash on Monday at 6:38 p.m. on Route 22 near the interchange with Route 119.
Troopers said Jones’ vehicle was struck from behind by a car driven by Tyler A. Johnson, 19, of Latrobe. Johnson was not injured.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
A vehicle driven by Bradlee Ellis, 27, of Robinson, crashed at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday on Route 403, state police at Indiana reported.
Troopers said Ellis and a passenger refused medical treatment.