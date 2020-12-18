Conemaugh Township
A Nissan Versa driven by Zackory Good, of Homer City, slid off Saltsburg Road at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, traveled over a hill and hit a tree, according to state police.
Troopers at Indiana said no one was injured.
East Mahoning Township
State police said a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Graham Creel, of Northern Cambria, hit a guard rail along Pickering Run Road at 3 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Troopers reported that Creel left the scene before notifying police, and cited him with four summary traffic violations.
Canoe Township
Brett Mallory, of Rossiter, escaped injury at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday when the Ford F-150 XLT truck he was driving slid on snow and hit a tree along Church Road, state police reported.
Donegal Township, Westmoreland County
Two women suffered serious injuries at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday when a southbound Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Samantha Muldowney, of Stahlstown, Westmoreland County, slid across Route 711, hit an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, state police reported.
Muldowney, 29, and a passenger, Kathleen Hutchinson, 28, of Derry, were sent to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of their injuries.
Troopers said the women failed to use seat belts.
Young Township, Jefferson County
State troopers reported that a Dodge Ram truck ran off Harmony Road at 7:48 p.m. Saturday, hit an embankment, crossed the road and hit a second embankment and a stone wall, then rolled onto its roof.
The driver, William Beam, of Punxsutawney, was treated at the scene by Jefferson County EMS paramedics, according to police.