RAYNE TOWNSHIP
A Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jessalyn Beatty, of Marion Center, ran off Dixonville Road on a curve at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, then hit a boulder, slid along a guardrail, plunged into a culvert and rolled onto its roof, state police reported. No one was reported to be injured.
Police said Martin Center Volunteer Fire Company and Citizens’ Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police said Jane Boyers, of Dayton, Armstrong County, fell from a Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 at 1:22 p.m. Sunday when it hit a dog on Route 119 near Beaver Drive.
Boyer, 58, was sent by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment, according to the report. Marion Center and Perry Township fire departments and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene of the accident.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Thomas Craft, of Brookville, was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of an injury at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 31 after a Saturn SL he was driving hit an embankment, sailed through the air and hit several trees, state police reported. Lindsey Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS also responded to the scene of the wreck.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
A Toyota Corolla driven by Devon Kurtz, of Westover, hit a deer, veered off the road, hit an embankment and overturned onto its roof along West Ridge Road at 5:53 p.m. Nov. 5, state police at Punxsutawney reported.
Paramedics from Hastings Area Ambulance transported Kurtz, 26, to Miners Medical Center for treatment.
Police said the Westover Fire Department also responded to the accident scene.