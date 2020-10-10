HOMER CITY
A Dodge Ram 2500 truck driven by Kenneth Zemlock, of Penn Run, and a Dodge Caravan driven by Tina Strickland, of Clymer, collided at 2:21 p.m. Thursday when Zemlock slowed to make a turn from the northbound lanes of Route 119 near East Church Street, state police reported. Strickland, 63, was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, police said.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police withheld the name of a driver whose Ford Mustang wrecked Friday morning on Route 286 near Caravan Road.
The motorist told troopers that two deer jumped into the path of his westbound car, that he swerved to the left and the car fishtailed and plowed through 50 feet of weeds before it ran into a ditch and hit a tree.
The car was towed away, police said.
Commodore fire department and Citizens’ Ambulance Service also were sent to the scene; no one was said to be injured.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
A Ford Focus driven by Carl McCullough, of Ernest, hit a tree along Chambersville Road at 7:26 a.m. Friday when the engine stopped and power steering failed, state police reported. The airbags deployed and McCullough escaped harm, according to the report.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
A Subaru Impreza driven by Alexandra Cornell, of Indiana, traveled off West Pike and hit a concrete pillar near Lions Health Camp Road at 5 p.m. Wednesday, when Cornell fell asleep behind the wheel, state police reported. Paramedics took Cornell, 31, to IRMC for treatment of minor injuries, police said.