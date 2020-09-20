Joshua Hehr, a licensed acupuncturist, has joined Align Sports Chiropractic and Health Center at its Indiana location, 520 Philadelphia St.
Practicing traditional martial arts of China, Hehr studied the universal concepts of Daoism and became an in-door disciple of the Yin Cheng Gong Fa group in Beijing in 2007.
He earned a master’s in Oriental medicine from Pacific College of Oriental Medicine in New York City, graduating in 2015. From early 2018 to the end of 2019 he had developed and run wellness immersion programs in Vietnam for the ultra-luxury resort group Aman.
Hehr’s approach is about treating each patient as they are, but focuses on orthopedics and pain management, digestive disorders and autoimmune conditions.
He holds licenses for acupuncture and Oriental medicine in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York.