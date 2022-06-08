Adam Cowburn was named the 774th Boy of the Month at the June meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club.
Adam is the 17-year-old son of Ryan and Kacey Cowburn, of Indiana. He will be entering his senior year at Indiana High School in the fall.
Adam is a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana, where he is active in youth group, church council and is a counselor at Summer’s Best Two Weeks and Vacation Bible School.
In school, Adam is a member of the golf and baseball teams. He is also a member of FBLA and Key Club. In his spare time, Adam is a server at Rustic Lodge, White Township.
Adam’s hobbies include skiing and lifting weights and his favorite television show is “Outer Banks.”
His favorite subjects in school are history and science.
Adam’s plans are to attend a four-year college followed by physical therapy or optometry school.