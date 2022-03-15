At age 18, Jasmine “Jazzy” Mock’s life changed forever.
Mock developed a sinus infection during her first semester of college and one day, in September of 2011, woke up to find herself paralyzed from the neck down. She had developed a rare, degenerative neuromuscular disease called Transverse Myelitis. The disease occurs when an infection enters a person’s cerebrospinal fluid and attacks the central nervous system.
In Mock’s case, it affected her spinal cord in her neck and lower back. After receiving therapy and treatment, she was once again able to move her arms after a year and remained paralyzed from only the waist down.
Her struggles were not over, however. Due to the Transverse Myelitis, Mock began to struggle with digestion, which caused issues with nutrient intake. This led to the use of a feeding tube and Mock’s eventual death due to lack of nutrients. She was revived and gained a new appreciation for life, turning to something that had been known to her her whole life.
From a young age, Mock was interested in athletics. She began martial arts at age 4 and has tried countless sports throughout her life. Her more recent endeavors involve sled hockey, an adaptive form of hockey designed to be played by those with lower body impairments.
She became so involved and skilled at the sport that she made the U.S. Team for the Paralympics in 2016.
“I was an alternate for the Rio Games,” she said. “So I didn’t get to actually go. I also had plans to go to the world cup in Las Vegas, but that was around the beginning of the pandemic so they canceled that. That would have been the last thing I did in sled hockey.”
Mock, now 29, has since retired from sled hockey.
“I don’t need the stress,” she said. “It got to the point where I didn’t really enjoy hockey anymore, so I figured it was time to stop.”
But she hasn’t stopped her athletic pursuits entirely.
Mock began doing CrossFit in 2017 at Greenfire CrossFit at S&T Bank Arena in White Township.
“I started doing it and it did a lot for me,” Mock said. “I went from 70 pounds, skin and bone, to much healthier. CrossFit helped me gain back muscle mass and it helped me to be able to walk again. It also enabled me to become a personal trainer.”
Mock describes herself as a “very competitive person” so, when she found out about the CrossFit Open she said, “I’m not going to miss out on this. I started training, basically since I found out about it. I felt a little too sick to compete, but I said ‘I don’t care, I’m going to do it.’”
The CrossFit Open is a global competition that invites athletes from all over the world to participate in workouts set by the CrossFit company.
“We’re essentially scored in the amount of time we can get the exercises done,” Mock said. “It’s how much we can get done in that amount of time. Those that finish sooner are the ones on the top. If you finish fastest then you’re in first or if you get the most reps in an exercise. At the end, your score is compared with everyone else in your leader board.”
Trista Long, a certified CrossFit coach at Greenfire, is also a verified judge for CrossFit. She watches Mock’s workouts and submits her official scores through an app. Since the scores come from someone officially recognized by CrossFit, they are automatically verified.
Mock is competing in the women’s seated with hip function wheelchair division. The event started two Fridays ago. Each Thursday, the workout is announced and the actual competition takes place the next day. They have until the next Monday night to submit their score.
“We’re currently in the preliminaries or basically, the qualifiers,” Mock said. “I’m actually already in the semifinals by default since so many people either dropped out or couldn’t do it. Then, whoever wins the final title will be declared the fittest on earth.”
Mock said the finals will take place in June, but she wasn’t sure if there would be another leg in between the competitions since the final qualifying round took place on March 11.
In the meantime, Mock is enjoying the workouts and is planning a fundraiser for Saturday at Greenfire.
“We’re hoping to raise funds for a better-suited wheelchair,” she said. “Right now, the one I have isn’t really made for this kind of lifting. It could tip if I put too much weight on it and it could cause injuries. So, we’re hosting a Lift-a-Thon to raise $5,000, which will get me to Texas. There I can get fitted for a chair and brainstorm with the makers at PER4MAX.”
PER4MAX is a wheelchair company that, according to its website, is staffed by “current and former Paralympians and daily wheelchair users who custom design, build and test all equipment prior to delivery.”
Those interested can show up at Greenfire in the S&T Bank Arena and bet on lifts to help raise money.
When she’s not working out, Mock is a student living and studying at IUP in pursuit of a degree in creative writing.
The university, she said, has been accommodating and very supportive.
“They’ve been great this whole time,” she said. “Especially since my degree has been a long time in the making.”
Mock also thanked Long of Greenfire, the folks at the YMCA of Indiana County and her doctors.
“I was also told to credit my PCP, Dr. Snyder, for keeping me alive,” she said with a laugh.
In the future, Mock has her sights set on more competitions, particularly the WheelWOD games, which are an adaptive athletic competition.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully competing there,” she said.”