She flips 80 pounds of iron on a barbell above her head while seated. From chest height, she tosses a 14-pound ball at a target eight feet straight up.
Her accomplishments have again earned national and world rankings in fitness competition.
Jasmine Mock, of Indiana, is a top-achieving wheelchair-bound athlete at the Green Fire CrossFit center at White Township Recreation Complex.
She takes no prisoners.
Mock upped her 2022 performance rankings in the just-finished 2023 CrossFit Games and said she has her sights set on rising in the standings in 2024.
Reaching No. 8 in the world in CrossFit’s athletic competition in 2022, she placed No. 4 worldwide this year and hit No. 1 for the United States.
Her friends call her “Jazzy.”
Everyone can call her driven.
Because when her sunrise CrossFit training session ends at the S&T Bank Arena in White Township, she continues her assault on the physical health barriers that stand in her way.
No sport is off limits.
Today, Mock will play for the Pink Ladies team in the Indiana women’s flag football championship games at Mack Park.
She will be held to running just a few plays on defense covering pass receivers. Mock can walk with the aid of braces, but she’s limited by the quick onset of lower leg weakness and loss of balance.
In spirit, nothing limits Mock.
Following her sunrise CrossFit regimen, Mock swims for hours at the YMCA of Indiana County. She and a similarly adaptive athlete friend hit tennis balls at each other at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania tennis courts.
“Are we good? No.,” Mock said. “But we can return the ball so that’s something.”
There really is no comparison.
“We’re the only two people that play because we’re the only two people in town in wheelchairs who actually want to be active,” she said.
Now 30, Mock said she has been competitive since age 4 when she started in martial arts. She played softball in high school.
Then the onset of multiple sclerosis symptoms at age 18 left her paralyzed. With teeth clenched in defiance, she took up drawing, proving she still could do something.
“I couldn’t move my arms when I was first paralyzed so I learned to draw with a pen in my mouth. The nurses would set it up,” she recalled. “Was it good? No... but it was a way for me to say ‘screw paralysis.’”
Her paralysis subsided and soon she regained movement above her waist. By 2018 she was starting to take steps again.
Still restricted to a wheelchair, Mock said she played defense for a women’s national hockey team for Paralympics from 2016 to 2020.
Then she signed up for sled hockey, a version for players with disabilities, and made the national women’s team.
“It’s like standup hockey for people with lower limb deficiencies,” Mock explained. “There are a few, very unique rules. You can’t hit somebody. You can’t skate backwards. Actually, I can, but not allowed.”
She’s checked off the box for horseback riding.
“I compete in show jumping,” Mock said. “I have a special strap that I slip underneath my saddle and put over my legs so I can’t fall out of the saddle.”
But when her weight gain from life in a wheel chair reached 250, CrossFit got her attention.
CrossFit is short for cross-discipline fitness. It is a U.S.-based international branded fitness regimen involving constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity. As a strength, conditioning, and overall fitness program, CrossFit consists mainly of a mix of aerobic exercise, calisthenics (bodyweight exercises), and Olympic weightlifting.
“It looked really badass. It did,” Mock said. “I tried a little bit when I lived in Florida, took classes and competed in a summer showdown. I was introduced there, but I never joined.
“Honestly, it was just seeing the women on TV, they were so huge, they did so much, and it was so cool. I said I don’t care if my legs don’t work, I’m doing that. So, I did it.”
In Indiana, she signed up at Green Fire in 2021.
Mock works out at 6 a.m. three days a week and a little later on Saturday mornings at the CrossFit center in White Township Recreation Complex, where center director Trista Long hailed her accomplishments
“It’s impressive when you put athletes in a position that Jasmine works out.” Long said. “‘Here’s a wall ball, sit in your chair and throw this above your head as far as you can.’ The ball is 14 pounds, it’s bigger than a basketball, and without using hips or legs, she hits a target eight feet above her head.
“You don’t realize, when you see people doing that and you say, ‘Oh that’s impressive’, then you try it yourself — it’s really hard.”
CrossFit calls itself a “movement” on its website, where it reports five million people participate at 14,000 local centers (called “boxes”) like the one Long runs at the White Township arena.
From those five million, each center sends its best to the “NOBULL” championships for CrossFit.
Next year, Mock says, her goal is to reach top three in the world and to retain her national No. 1 ranking.
Mock graduated this year from IUP with a bachelor’s degree in writing studies and an associate’s in philosophy.
After her workouts, Mock said, she spends up to six hours a day at the keyboard. She has written a book and posts her writings on a blog under her pseudonym, Arwen-Wynter Oakley. Online, she describes herself as a horror writer with a passion for exploring the dark and twisted side of medicine.
Mock has taken up art again. This time, charcoal portrait drawing (by hand).
And she has molded her philosophies for life following the teachings of her favorite philosophers, Søren Kierkegaard, Friedrich Nietzsche and Alan Watts.
“I follow ... the thinking that I do what makes me happy. If competing makes me happy, I’m going to do it,” Mock said. “I try to just do all the things that preserve my and my friends’ happiness as much as I can, and that’s hard. But it is very rewarding.
“The other thing that I follow is that I’m going to die eventually, so I may as well fill my life with things that I really want to do.”
Regardless of the limits on her ability, Mock said she will remain a lifetime learner.
And, for now, an insatiable competitor.
“I intend to try every sport in town as an adaptive athlete. That’s my goal,” Mock said.
Pickleball? Is that a possibility, is there wheelchair pickleball?
“I don’t know. But I can make it.”
