Sheryl Byerly has joined Affinity Health Services Inc.’s senior management team as regional director of operations.
She brings 17 years of care facility experience and a wide range of responsibilities, such as campus director, executive director, nursing home administrator, personal care manager and food services Manager.
Byerly was most recently the corporate director of operations/assistant vice president of operations at Redstone Highlands Senior Living Communities in western Pennsylvania, where she was responsible for overseeing the operations of three communities. She previously served as the executive director of the Greensburg facility.
“I am excited to be part of the Affinity effort and I am eager to be part of the company’s continued progress,” she said. “I look forward to the challenges ahead and am confident that I can draw on my well-rounded experience to make a difference by engaging with our partner institutions in many ways.”
In this role, Byerly will work closely with the Affinity facility and corporate leadership to plan, direct, coordinate and evaluate the operations of the managed facilities. She will support the managed facility leadership through developing and implementing operational policies, procedures, and best practices.
“We are happy to add Sheryl to the Affinity team,” said Affinity Health Services President and CEO Denise McQuown-Hatter. “We welcome her knowledge of the industry as well as her senior living experience across the continuum, which will benefit our clients. Sheryl has a strong track record that will enable her to adapt to the many demands of this position. Adding Sheryl to our Affinity team will serve our partner facilities well and support Affinity as we continue our growth trajectory.”
The Greensburg resident has a B.S. degree in dietetics from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and is licensed as a personal care administrator through Penn State University and as a nursing home administrator through the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.