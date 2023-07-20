The pieces are beginning to fall into place for the 2024 U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, Americans for Prosperity Action announced its first wave of endorsements, including in that number Dave McCormick.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 12:36 am
McCormick, a former Treasury undersecretary for President George W. Bush and the son of a Plumville native, has yet to announce his campaign. However, AFP-Action said its army of grassroots activists would be ready to support him once he does, in a possible challenge of longtime incumbent Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton.
“Pennsylvania cannot have another term of Bob Casey rubber-stamping Biden’s big-government agenda,” AFP-Action Senior Advisor Ashley Klingensmith said. “Pennsylvanians have seen enough from Casey to know that he’s not going to stand up to the status quo. They’ve had enough of record-breaking spending, redistribution, and constraining regulation from Washington — and they’re the ones paying the price.”
Earlier this month, Casey announced that he had raised $4 million in the second fundraising quarter of the year, and the first since he announced his candidacy for a fourth term in the Senate.
His campaign said Casey has built grassroots support and a strong team across the commonwealth standing behind his campaign — with nearly 75 percent of all contributions to that campaign being under $50.
