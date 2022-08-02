78026876

The AFSCME retiree’s Sub-Chapter 8301 will hold their next meeting Aug. 25 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, 1198 Wayne Ave, White Township. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and business meeting at 1 p.m. Members are asked to bring a surprise item as a gift.

