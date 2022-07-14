Members of AFSCME retirees Sub-chapter 8301 will hold their next meeting at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House,1198 Wayne Ave., White Township, on July 28. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and business meeting at 1 p.m.
