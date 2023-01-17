The January and February AFSCME retiree’s sub-chapter 8301 meetings have been canceled. The next meeting will be held March 23 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon. The business meeting will be at 1 p.m.
