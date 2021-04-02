A year ago, the local Special Olympics program was making big moves.
It took two steps forward, but then a giant step back.
As the shackles of the coronavirus pandemic are being loosened, more steps forward are now in sight.
And a red-letter day is ahead on the calendar. Special Olympics training begins April 24 with the first activity in more than a year for local athletes with disabilities.
o o o
To understand the importance of the return of Special Olympics in the area, one needs to realize not just the effort to reorganize the games but the unheralded burden of the COVID-19 outbreak on people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
“The Down syndrome community has really gotten hit very hard with COVID, especially the long-term effects and a very high mortality rate,” said local Special Olympics manager Michelle Jordan. “That statistic really has not been talked about … the communities that I work with, the service providers, we know it. But we had to advocate to Gov. (Tom) Wolf and Secretary (Rachel) Levine … to make sure that these individuals were categorized as high-risk and to have them in category 1A for the vaccine rollout.”
The combined voices of Pennsylvania Special Olympics and The Arc of Pennsylvania succeeded in moving their clients to the front of the line, Jordan said.
But as Special Olympics athletes go, Jordan said, the ones in Indiana County will benefit most from getting back to the games.
“Probably 85 percent of my athletes live in group homes here in Indiana County. When I was manager in Clearfield County, none of them were in group homes,” she said. “They are all different levels of disability. Some of them understand what’s going on, but others — how do you explain a pandemic to an individual that is just not able to comprehend about being safe?”
Many couldn’t grasp the lockdown.
“A lot of individuals thought they were being punished, that they must have done something wrong and that’s why their family was not allowed to visit,” Jordan said. “Or that their family was angry with them.
“The other thing is that they have lost roommates to COVID and staff to COVID. Some of these staff people have worked with these individuals for years, and when they lose that person, the progress that they made — these individuals regressed behaviorally to where they were when they first arrived. It has had a terrible effect on individuals with regression and social isolation.”
That’s a hole that Special Olympics will help its athletes to climb from.
o o o
For some time, Special Olympics Armstrong Indiana (SOAI), the formal name of the program, was heavily weighted in its Armstrong County presence. It had been a couple of decades since it last held games for developmentally challenged residents of Indiana County close to home, at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Its longtime absence was reversed in late 2018 as the organizers added Jordan to the management team and committed to having a visible presence in Indiana County.
Support quickly fell into place. The Knights of Columbus council in Indiana adopted Special Olympics as its primary volunteer service philanthropy in mid-2019, about the time Jordan was named assistant manager and began grooming to take over the program.
A long-distance running and walking program brought the athletes together for time on the Hoodlebug Trail. Some advanced to state sectional events at Slippery Rock and then won medals at the statewide Fall Fest Games at Villanova University.
Mohawk Lanes in White Township hosted a bowling tournament for Special Olympians in December 2019.
A second tournament was penned in for May 2, 2020.
That was until COVID-19 established its presence and cleared the calendars of nearly every scheduled social event and activity.
Jordan’s ambition had been to broaden the opportunities for qualifying Special Olympics games athletes in Indiana County to include the array of sports that leaders Matthew and Andrea Slee had established in the Armstrong County half of the program.
With social distancing primary among the pandemic prevention measures hampering the Special Olympics program, Jordan and the Armstrong/Indiana team moved their monthly meetings to Zoom and stood back, watched the virus numbers and waited for them to fall.
But they also took crucial steps to keep the program athletes focused on their continued training and to keep their families up to speed.
That involved phone calls and mailings to the athletes to assess any insecurities or basic needs, encouragement for them to stay active and reinforcement of health and safety measures they should take.
When summer passed and positivity rates remained high, the program devised a fall at-home fitness program of activities with weekly and monthly goals. They mailed copies to 150 athletes and to area group homes where people with intellectual disabilities were invited to participate.
As COVID-19 stats remained high through the end of the year, Special Olympics provided a winter at-home program with guidance for health, safety and training through the end of March.
o o o
Meanwhile, Special Olympics had formally installed Jordan as the program manager.
Instead of allowing the COVID-19 lockdown and stay-at-home recommendations to signal a time to relax for Special Olympians, Jordan said it heightened concern for the athletes’ physical vitality.
She cited a Jefferson Health study, published in New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), that found that intellectual disability was second only to older age as a risk factor for dying from COVID-19.
That compounded the vulnerability of disabled people.
“Individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities are at a higher risk of illnesses related to obesity,” Jordan said. “They are two to four times less physically active, two times more likely to have heart disease, asthma and diabetes and have a 16-year shorter life expectancy than those without intellectual disabilities and developmental delays.
“Then the findings from this new study clearly and unambiguously confirm that they are at higher risk from COVID and should be prioritized for vaccines,” Jordan said.
o o o
For local athletes, the first flicker of hope for getting out to compete again came Feb. 25 when Special Olympics Pennsylvania set guidelines for in-person training and games for local programs in counties with falling virus transmission rates. The plan remained strict, with high standards for eligibility to participate, for screening at the training sessions and protocols to follow in their activities.
For the program and the athletes, April 24 is seen with the same excitement as opening day of Major League Baseball.
For those in Indiana County, training will begin on Hoodlebug Trail. Armstrong County’s Olympians will meet on Ford City/Kittanning Rails to Trails.
The spring-summer event schedule is taking form.
A one-day softball clinic and an equestrian clinic are being planned for late June and early July.
“The athletes are very excited to returning to in-person training/competition,” Jordan said. “For the athletes who are not comfortable or are not able at this time to return to in-person, the program is mailing out in mid-April the Spring/Summer Walkathon Fitness Program that will run from April 24 to mid-July.”
o o o
Jordan said Special Olympics Armstrong Indiana cultivated new partnerships with IUP and the local school districts during the downtime.
Mariha Shields, an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services, and an important liaison between the program and the university, oversaw the startup of a Special Olympics Club on campus last fall. Typical of programs in other college towns, the connection is expected to grow with student volunteers into campus-based events and competition.
Just ahead of the pandemic, Blairsville-Saltsburg and Armstrong school districts set up Special Olympics Unified Sports Teams to include students with disabilities. Each started a flag football program as a startup game.
Freeport School District adopted a unified sports program in 2020; Jordan said each will ramp up if the pandemic wanes and volunteer leaders are available.
“It has really transformed the school atmosphere and community,” Jordan said. “A Unified Sports Program has eradicated bullying in the school districts that have included unified sports. The benefits for both are huge, just huge — for the individuals with disabilities and those without.
“This growing statewide program builds fully inclusive schools and communities, promotes respect and acceptance, and facilitates meaningful relationships between people of all abilities. SOPA strives to create a unified world by promoting inclusion, uniting communities, and changing attitudes,” she said.
With sights on the 2021-22 program year, plans call for bocce, long-distance running and walking, bowling, snowshoeing and track-and-field events in both counties, softball in Armstrong County and equestrian competition in Indiana County.
The Special Olympics games can only come to fruition, Jordan said, if recent increases in the COVID-19 infection rates slow down again. Should they spike, the games may vanish before they start.
“So it’s imperative that people are still getting the message about being safe out in public to try to keep those numbers down, because it really hurts the innocent population that people forget about,” she said.
o o o
The pandemic also required improvisation in Special Olympics fundraising and recruiting efforts. Without those components, there would be no program.
A direct mail campaign went off in 2020, but a virtual basket raffle took the place of other efforts that had to be canceled.
Fundraising will be tied in with a Unified Bowling Tournament in the works for Mohawk Lanes. A benefit 5K race is on the drawing board.
Jordan said the Armstrong Indiana program continues to run with a skeletal crew of volunteers as management, office staff and certified coaches, and more are being recruited.
Sports experience or knowledge are not hard and fast requirements. SOPA trains volunteers to help as coaches with specific games and events; the training is offered online. Background checks are part of the process, and Special Olympics pays the fees.
“Most people think that in order to be a coach, you have to know the sport. You don’t,” Jordan said. “All you need is a willingness to volunteer.”
A strong volunteer corps is necessary, Jordan said. One staffer is required for every four athletes at an in-person event.
o o o
For more information on athlete participation, volunteer/coach registration, events, current athlete safety guidelines, fundraising, community outreach/public speaking opportunities and in-person training/competition, contact Jordan at (814) 441-7981 or smileincluded@hotmail.com.
The state website is www.specialolympicspa.org and the local program can be followed on their Facebook page under Special Olympics Pennsylvania Armstrong/Indiana Counties where events are listed and updated frequently.