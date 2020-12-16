One would be hard pressed to find someone in Indiana County who didn’t know — or know of — Paul Wass.
The connections would be generational: There were those who voted for Wass or worked through him to get their state government problems solved as a state legislator in the 1970s and ’80s. Then those whose business with the county courthouse in the 1990s was shaped by Wass’s term on the county board of commissioners.
And practically every generation of folks and their kids and grandkids who happily plunked down a couple of bucks for a hot fresh funnel cake served up by Wass, and for many years with his wife, Ilean, from the J&J Funnel Cakes wagon on the area fair and festival circuit early in this millennium.
The gregarious farmhand-turned-politician Wass died Sunday at The Fountains of Indiana personal care home in White Township. He was 95.
A stalwart of Indiana County’s Republican Party, he was an aggressive campaigner and could have staked a claim for being the most-voted-for person in county history.
He served as county auditor. Then he was elected treasurer. Then he was elected to the state House of Representatives. Wass ran eight times to represent the 62nd District and won all but the last.
His final foray into major office came in 1991, the year after he left the state House, when he teamed with restaurateur Tom Coyne to win Republican majority control of the Indiana County board of commissioners.
Concurrent with Wass’s term in the courthouse, Republican John D. Varner reigned as mayor of Indiana Borough.
Varner today recalled his enduring support for Wass in his campaigns and the surprise that he and perhaps all of the area — save for Democratic voters — experienced when Sara Steelman was elected to replace Wass in 1990.
“This 14-year veteran of the State House — who distinguished himself with SERVICE to his constituents (such as obtaining license plates, etc. that most state representatives would not do since it was such a thankless task of performance),” Varner wrote to the Gazette. “But that was Paul, dedicated to serving the public.”
“I’m sure we met over coffee many times during our concurrent terms of office. And, during this time, he and Ilean developed a housing development on the Lions Health Camp Road, where they lived. He never forgot where he came from, and he never forgot the people who elected him to public office. He truly was a dedicated public servant and a dedicated family man.”
Wass had his hand in community organizations, too, as one of the founders of what now is the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, and he was a staunch backer of volunteer fire companies in the area. He made Inside Indiana columnist Bill Hastings’ periodic lists of good neighbors who helped to shovel snow from neighborhood sidewalks even after he turned 80 years old.
In 2004, he turned the 50th wedding anniversary party for him and Ilene into a fundraiser where guests donated better than $2,000 to the Chevy Chase Community Center.
Service echoed through the tributes that circulated on social media after his obituary was published Tuesday.
“He was always visible in the community,” Ann Riscinto remembered.
“Mr. Wass delivered my learner’s permit to my house and came to my wedding!” Holly Gibson wrote. “He was such a nice man.”
Patty Warman said Wass would go out of his way to help anyone.
He surprised some people, too. At a charity auction, Wass countered an eager buyer for a bicycle and won the bidding, according to Becky Kallal-Perkovich’s tribute. The bidder was her mother.
“Paul Wass out-bid her and then gave her the bike,” she wrote.
“The genuine article,” Maureen Roth wrote in tribute. “A man of integrity,” according to Barbara Fabin.
Bernadette Hilliard said her staunch Democrat parents cast their ballots for him. “My dad always said ‘Paul was a good man.’”
“Paul Wass was a good man, salt of the earth,” Stephen Drachler said. “Harrisburg could always use more like him.”
Even after leaving the courthouse, his lust for politics never faded.
He sought a nomination for Indiana Area school board in a crowded 1999 primary but didn’t advance to the fall election. In 2001, he stumped in favor of a referendum issue, his proposed conversion of the county board of auditors to a controller’s office (it failed). He still served on the Indiana County Republican Committee, chosen by Armstrong Township residents as their committeeman as recently as 2008.
In retirement, he enjoyed palling around with his longtime friend Bob Kunkle, who served as chairman of the Indiana County Republican Party in the 1980s. Wass phoned the Gazette to talk to reporters about he and Kunkle sharing memories when they both entered the same personal care home.
Kunkle died Dec. 2.
“A good and decent man who lived a full 95 years,” former state representative Dave Reed wrote on his Facebook page. Reed wasn’t close to voting age the last time Wass was elected to a major office, and said he first met Wass at a fundraiser when Reed started his first campaign for the 62nd House District.
“Job well done, good and faithful servant, may you rest in peace,” Reed wrote.