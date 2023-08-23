What Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl called “a difficult and very unusual seven months” has ended, with no action being taken by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, and a clean bill of health from an attorney retained by the borough.
“None of the allegations made against Chief Schawl were supported by sufficient evidence,” attorney Jocelyn P. Kramer of the Pittsburgh law firm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC told Mayor William B. Simmons. She also determined that Scherf’s complaints were retaliatory in nature.
Additionally, this past Friday, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. informed the mayor that the attorney general’s investigation “was closed with no recommendation of further action.”
Ergo, the mayor said, “the borough considers this matter closed and has full faith and confidence in Chief Schawl to lead our police department and has full faith and confidence in the Indiana Police Department to provide peace, safety and comfort to our community.”
What the chief called an “extraordinary” situation began on Jan. 27 when, he told reporters for The Indiana Gazette and Renda Media and Digital, he received accusations that included racism, homophobia and privacy law violations made by a now-retired Indiana police detective who said, “Over my dead body will you be chief of police in 2023.”
John Scherf, who at the time was a part-time Indiana County deputy sheriff, offered a list of 71 claims against Schawl, which the chief passed along, after redacting portions to protect privacy of various parties, to the Gazette and Renda.
“I am being threatened by blackmail with the intent to destroy my career and the relationships that all officers have worked tirelessly to build in our community, as revenge,” Schawl said on Jan. 27.
Scherf later resigned as a deputy sheriff, but more recently has been chief of police in Cherry Tree.
Scherf’s claims also were referred by Simmons to Manzi, who recused himself from the situation because he worked with all the police officers involved, and referred the allegations to the state’s highest law enforcement office.
Additionally, Indiana Borough Council directed Solicitor Patrick Dougherty “to explore engaging an independent consultant to assess each department to ensure we are providing the best quality services to our residents while promoting a positive working environment for our employees.”
And it voted unanimously in February to accept Council President Peter Broad’s statement calling Schawl “a true leader in our community with a reputation for honesty and integrity.”
The mayor summed up what happened since Jan. 27 in a report to council Tuesday.
“As was made public in January, allegations were raised about Chief Justin Schawl, and his fitness to lead was challenged,” Simmons said. “At the same time, the conduct of at least one other employee was also called into question.”
The mayor said Kramer’s report “did find that some conduct involving at least one other employee did not meet the mission of (the Indiana Borough Police) Department and this will be addressed in the normal course and in accordance with the departmental policy.”
Simmons said he would not publicly identify any other officer, and said “the conduct not meeting mission standards was several years old and not previously brought forward.”
All that followed the chief’s presentation Tuesday night of a mid-year report about his department.
He opened with a mission statement that “the Indiana Borough Police Department exists to enhance the quality of life of our citizens. We are committed to providing the highest levels of service while focusing on peace, safety and comfort. Our actions are guided by the core values of honor, integrity, and respect for all persons.”
The chief said department activity is up from 4,922 matters in the first six months of 2022 to 7,327 in the first half of 2023. The department had 9,471 actions in all of 2022, but in 2023 it has seen a spike, among other reasons, a four-year School Safety Services Agreement which extends IBPD coverage to all Indiana Area School District facilities, in the borough and in White Township.
The agreement — funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency — allows IBPD and state police at Troop A, Indiana, to patrol all district schools.
Schawl reported 2,430 school patrols were conducted in the first half the year, as well as 191 business security checks, 91 house of worship patrols, 240 medical emergencies, 84 welfare checks, 202 reports of suspicious activity and 100 road complaints.
He also reported that his department is up from 19 personnel a year ago to 20; there were 10 death and suicide attempt investigations; 98 burglar and fire alarm responses; 96 incidents of domestic violence; 56 drug investigations; 93 burglary/theft/fraud investigations; 98 incidents of disorderly conduct and harassment; 29 criminal mischief investigations, 18 arrests for driving under the influence; 10 wanted persons investigated; 124 accident investigations; 14 sexual assault investigations; and 14 incidents involving criminal trespass.
Schawl also said, as “danger exists, every day and everywhere,” and crimes occur daily, laws need enforced, and officers need support, which the chief said comes in such ways as his department’s work with Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
