Schawl details his department's activity

Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl issued a mid-year review of his department’s activity at Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council work session.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

What Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl called “a difficult and very unusual seven months” has ended, with no action being taken by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, and a clean bill of health from an attorney retained by the borough.

“None of the allegations made against Chief Schawl were supported by sufficient evidence,” attorney Jocelyn P. Kramer of the Pittsburgh law firm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC told Mayor William B. Simmons. She also determined that Scherf’s complaints were retaliatory in nature.