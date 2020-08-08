The following law enforcement agencies have released summaries of department activity during July:
State police, Indiana
Troopers at the Indiana County station in White Township logged 1,705 incidents in July, according to commanding officer, Lt. Joseph Loughran.
Highway patrol officers investigated 62 accidents that resulted in 28 injuries and two deaths. Four of the accidents were blamed on driving under the influence.
Police charged 43 motorists with DUI, issued 872 traffic citations, gave 317 warnings, assisted 37 motorists and performed 45 commercial vehicle inspections.
Criminal investigators received 182 reports of offenses, ruled that nine were unfounded, cleared 142 cases and arrested 159 suspects.
State police, Ebensburg
EBENSBURG — State troopers in Cambria County received 678 requests for service last month, and criminal investigators answered 76 reports of offenses. Investigators ruled one case unfounded, cleared 56 cases and filed charges against 56 defendants.
Highway officers patrolling roads in townships bordering Indiana County responded to 22 accidents that resulted in injuries to eight and one fatality. Police attributed two accidents to impaired driving and charged six motorists with DUI.
Police also wrote 134 tickets and 46 warnings, assisted 15 motorists and conducted 36 commercial vehicle inspections.
State police, Greensburg
GREENSBURG — The state police station in the heart of Westmoreland County answered 1,779 incidents last month, Capt. Stephen Russo reported.
The criminal investigations division received 142 reports of crimes, determined five reports were unfounded, cleared 72 cases and filed charges against 88 people.
Highway patrol officers investigated 78 accidents on the roads of the county including the townships along the southern border of Indiana County.
The accidents resulted in 31 injuries and two deaths. Police attributed 15 wrecks to impaired driving and blamed one death on DUI.
Troopers arrested 43 motorists for DUI, issued 207 citations and gave 223 warning notices.
State police, Kiski Valley
AVONMORE — The state police station serving southern Armstrong County and the northwestern section of Westmoreland County answered 591 calls for service in July, according to figures released from the Troop A headquarters in Greensburg.
Criminal investigators probed 46 reported offenses, found that eight were unfounded, cleared 30 cases and arrested 30 people last month.
On the roads and highways near southwestern Indiana County, troopers investigated 36 accidents that resulted in four injuries and two deaths.
Officers charged four motorists with driving while impaired, issued 82 tickets and gave 33 warning notices.