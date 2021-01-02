Aging Services Inc. social centers are temporarily closed for the safety of staff and participants. However, the centers will be offering takeout meals consisting of one hot meal and a frozen two-pack meal box.
Participating centers are Chestnut Hills, Indiana, Mahoning Hills, Saltsburg and Two Lick Valley. Pickup times are from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive take-out lunches on the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Listed are the menus available for takeout in the coming week.
Monday
Hot meal: Mushroom cheeseburger on sandwich bun, ranch potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Country fried steak with cream gravy, whipped potatoes with garlic and chives, peas; salmon with white wine sauce, redskin potatoes, carrot and Lima beans
Non-frozen items: Whole wheat bread, apple juice, string cheese; whole wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, hot chocolate mix
Thursday
Hot meal: Baked crab sandwich on bun, cheesy twists, baked beans, Mandarin oranges
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Pulled turkey with gravy, whipped chive potatoes, mixed bean medley; Salisbury steak with gravy, cheesy browned potatoes, carrots
Non-frozen items: Whole wheat bread, mixed fruit, string cheese; whole wheat bread, pears, hot chocolate