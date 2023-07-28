Aging Plan

Aging Services, Inc. the designated Area Agency on Aging for Indiana County, will host listening sessions on Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults on Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at 1055 Oak Street, Indiana.

It is a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan, with the intention of helping transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.