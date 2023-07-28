Aging Services Inc. the designated Area Agency on Aging for Indiana County, will host listening sessions on Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults.
It is a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan, with the intention of helping transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.
Aging Services Inc. said the plan will reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.
As announced earlier this week by Janine Maust of Aging Services, the listening sessions will take place on Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at 1055 Oak St., Indiana.
In a letter echoed Thursday by county Commissioner Sherene Hess, planners of the listening sessions said those whose voices need to be at the table include older adults, people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers, and community leaders.
The sessions will include an overview of the plan and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania.
Organizers said there will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan.
Those interested in attending one of the listening sessions should RSVP by calling 1 (800) 753-8827.
Those unable to attend also can provide input on the plan, either by emailing AgingPlan@pa.gov, mailing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101, or contacting Aging Services, Inc. at (724) 349-4500 for a form to submit comments.
