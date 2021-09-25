Oak Place Community Center was converted Friday to a fine arts gallery for the premier Aging Services Inc. Art Show, featuring works by Indiana County talents age 60 and older.
Executive Director Janine Maust said the unexpected high public response — more than 40 visitors within the first one-half hour — is an encouraging sign that the art show would become an annual feature at the center.
An acrylic painting, "3 Ducks In A Row," anchored a display of five various works by Matthew Bartus.
Local painter Tommy Arthurs, of White House Art Gallery, included "Sunset" in a display of his works at Oak Place.
Phyllis DeVaughn, left, and her husband, Fred DeVaughn, of Armstrong Township, inspected the wood works at the table that featured their intarsia piece "Angry Bear," at forefront.