Aging Services logo-2.jpg
Picasa

Aging Services Inc. will hold a meet and greet May 24 for upcoming fiber art classes offered through Indiana University of Pennsylvania Lively Arts Residency Program and ASI.

The meet and greet will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Two Lick Social Center, Clymer, and from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Chestnut Hills Social Center, Blairsville. There will be light refreshments. No RSVP is required and the event is open to the public.