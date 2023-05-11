Aging Services Inc. will hold a meet and greet May 24 for upcoming fiber art classes offered through Indiana University of Pennsylvania Lively Arts Residency Program and ASI.
The meet and greet will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Two Lick Social Center, Clymer, and from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Chestnut Hills Social Center, Blairsville. There will be light refreshments. No RSVP is required and the event is open to the public.
Meet Sandy Trimble, an art residency teacher, and learn about the class and what students will be doing.
The fiber art classes will be held from June 5 to Aug. 7 with two classes per week on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Chestnut Hills classes are held from 10 a.m. to noon and Two Lick are from 1 to 3 p.m.
Call Vicki Burgess at (724) 349-4500, ext. 112, for more information. You must register in advance and space is limited. Participants must be able to commit to attending all class days. There is no charge for the program.
