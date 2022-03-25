March 22 is designated as National Agriculture Day across the country.
Working with the Indiana County Farm Bureau and local producers, Indiana County Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner presented a gift basket to the first baby born at IRMC on National Agriculture Day.
Items donated include dairy products from the Indiana County Dairy Promotion Committee and maple syrup from Kinter’s Farm, honey and apiary products from the Beekeepers of Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties.
It also included gift certificates from the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association, Mother Mary’s Meats, Yarnick’s Farm and Indiana Tractor Supply Company.
Blairsville Walmart also contributed a cooler to transport the perishable items.